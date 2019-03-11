Dubai’s Historic Al Jadaf District Comes to Life With Hilton Deal

Hilton Al Jadaf

Dubai culture and heritage experts say developments such as the new Hilton in Al Jadaf are key in bringing to life the city’s rich history in the modern day.

Speaking at an event at the Hilton Garden Inn Al Jadaf hotel, Ahmed Al Jafflah, Protocol Manager at the Sheikh Mohamed Centre for Cultural Understanding spoke of the need to embrace the past and make it relevant for the future of Dubai.

Al Jadaf was once at the heart of Dubai’s maritime trade and the area where the traditional dhow vessels were built – the new Hilton hotel is the centrepiece of the area’s regeneration.

‘This area is very rich in history and it is vital to the UAE that it’s story and culture not only remains but is intertwined into its future developments’ explains Ahmed Al Jafflah.

The event at the Hilton Garden Inn Jadaf brought together people of many nationalities to gain an understanding of what is happening in the area.

Part of it is the construction of Cultural Village – which will link the past to the present though residential and commercial properties.

‘All Emiratis will remember the family trip to Al Jadaf to see the biggest Dows being built, we cannot let disappear these memories, hence the focus on positioning Al Jadaf as a cultural and creative destination in the city and a hub for cultural events and educational initiatives.’

‘We have seen the opening of the Jameel Arts Centre and the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Library which includes an open-access research library dedicated to artists and cultural movements of the Arab world’ continues Ahmed Al Jafflah.

Hilton also took care to make the Garden Inn hotel fit in with the area through both the overall architecture and internal design.

‘The landscape and skyline of Al Jadaf is changing dramatically, and we want to be a part of this change as first-movers. Hilton is celebrating 100 years in 2019; pioneering is in our DNA’ said José Luis Ruiz Arroyo, General Manager.

Due to our prefect strategic location, between Old and New Dubai, DXB, downtown and the next major developments such as Dubai Creek Harboor, we are seeing a rapid growth in our bookings and inquiries’.

The new hotel, which is part of Hilton’s award-winning midscale Hilton Garden Inn brand, joins three other Hilton Garden Inn properties already open in Dubai.

The 326 guest-room hotel, owned by Khamas Group of Investments Co’s. ‘While staying at the beautifully designed hotel, guests can relax by the rooftop pool, work out at the fitness centre, dine at the restaurant or attend an event in one of the spacious meeting rooms,” said Jose Luis Ruiz Arroyo, general manager. “I look forward to welcoming guests to this exciting new property.”