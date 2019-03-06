Dubai Chamber Announces Formation of New Zealand Business Council

Follow > Disable alert for New Zealand Business Council Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced the formation of the New Zealand Business Council (NZBC) in Dubai in a move to strengthen UAE-New Zealand relations and expand bilateral economic ties.

The New Zealand Business Council is the 50th country-specific business council to be established in Dubai under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber. The Council has a membership of about 100 New Zealand companies that operate in a wide range of economic sectors, including healthcare, public relations, legal services, education, agriculture, food and beverage, trade, aviation, hospitality and tourism.

The announcement was made during an official inauguration ceremony held at Dubai Chamber’s head office which was attended by the Honorary Mr. Kevin Mckenna, New Zealand’s Consul General in Dubai & Trade Commissioner Gulf States; Mr. Clayton Kimpton, Commissioner General for New Zealand Pavilion at Expo 2020; Mr. Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations for Dubai Chamber; and representatives from several New Zealand companies based in Dubai.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Al Hashemi congratulated the Honorary McKenna and all members of the Council on the inauguration of the NZBC, which he described as a very positive development for UAE-New Zealand relations.

Mr. Al Hashemi revealed that non-oil trade between Dubai and New Zealand has increased steadily in recent years to reach nearly AED 2 billion in the first nine months of 2018, with this trend supported by the growing volume of food products that are exported from New Zealand to the emirate. He noted that the UAE remains one of New Zealand’s top trading partners, and said the new council would help build new bridges of bilateral cooperation in new economic sectors and areas, adding that both business communities would benefit from New Zealand’s participation in Expo 2020 in Dubai.

In addition, Mr Al Hashemi stressed the important role that business groups and councils play in supporting Dubai’s economic growth and competitiveness by offering their combined expertise, capabilities and resources and valuable insights on business activity.

For his part, Andrew Perrier, Chairman of the NZBC said: “Through the support of Dubai Chamber, the New Zealand Business Council will allow engagement with like-minded leaders, whilst addressing challenges and envisioning how we can further boost both our economies.”

A leading chamber of commerce in the Middle East, Dubai Chamber aims to strengthen cooperation between Dubai’s public and private sectors. A total of 50 country-specific business councils have been established under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber, which reflect the diversity of the emirate’s business community.

As a facilitator for business groups and councils in Dubai, Dubai Chamber aims to boost commerce between the business communities of Dubai, and enhance relations between Dubai and other countries around the world.