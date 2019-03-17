Dubai Customs Concludes 24th Edition of Carpet & Art Oasis 2019

The exhibition features a number of unique pieces including a AED 1.8 million carpet which included 3 kg of silver and 2 kg of gold in its fabric.

Dubai Customs concluded the 24th edition of its Carpet & Art Oasis 2019, which ran this year under the theme “Mix of art and innovation”. The exhibition was organized on the City Walk, one of Dubai’s vibrant places, and it drew 63,000 visitors over 26 days. A total of 15 local exhibitors, specialized in rug and carpet trade, participated in the event which occupied 3,100m2 and featured more than 15,000 exquisite and rare carpets.

A number of activities took place during the exhibition, including a wall mural on the theme of tolerance which was painted to enhance the role of the UAE as an ideal place for co-existence and peaceful life.

Among the participants was Ms Suhaila Al Khazali, the first Emirati female carpet manufacturer. She helped raise awareness around the great value of this art and profession, and trained 27 women how to make carpets.

Commenting on the event Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director of Dubai Customs said:

“There is more than one thing that makes this exhibition different than any other, which is the uniqueness of the carpets coming from different famous countries along the silk road. The Carpet & Art Oasis is an annual event that promotes Dubai as a world tourist and business hub in line with the eight principles of Dubai and the 50-Year Charter development plan”.

Musabih pointed out that there are plans to start early preparations for the next edition to celebrate the silver jubilee of the Carpet & Art Oasis, which, he promised, will be a special one.

Farida Fadhil, head of Carpet and Art Oasis organising committee said:

“The Carpet & Art Oasis has made noticeable success for 24 consecutive years since its launch for the first time in 1996. The exhibition, a key event of the Dubai Shopping Festival, is among a few exhibitions in the world to focus on handcrafted silk and wool carpets. It is a good source of attractive to foreign investments in this sector”.

The exhibition features a number of unique pieces including a AED 1.8 million carpet which included 3 kg of silver and 2 kg of gold in its fabric.

The Carpet & Art Oasis organising committee honored the exhibitors for their active participation in the grand event.