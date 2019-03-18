Dubai Customs Empowers Youth at UAE Career Fair 2019

UAE Career Fair 2019

Empowering national youth is our goal” is the logo and vision that embedded Dubai Customs’ efforts in recruiting and attracting Emirati university graduates to work with them. With this logo Dubai Customs is taking part in the UAE Career Fair 2019 with more focus on the people of determination (special needs) segment. A total of 60 vacancies will be dedicated for the people of determination.

“We adhere to the ten commandments of governance released by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai ” said Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Director of HR Department at Dubai Customs “ With the fifth commandment in mind (Make your work team) we empower and qualify younger generations as part of Dubai Customs overall vision of recruiting and developing highly skilled employees that can keep abreast with the technological changes and advancements.”

Al Ghafarri pointed out that Emirati employees at Dubai Customs make 85% of the total number of employees, which is the highest percentage in all government departments in Dubai. Emirati employees also occupy 100% of positions in customs inspection.

“We align our recruitment strategies with the ten commandments of governance, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and make sure we implement them in the best possible way” he added.

This year, Dubai Customs will introduce the “One-day recruitment” initiative at the Fair, through which candidates, if shortlisted, will sign the contract with Dubai Customs the same day.