Dubai Customs Joins Ministry of Climate Change’s Innovation Talks

During the event

Under the sponsorship and presence of His Excellency Dr Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dubai Customs, represented by the Service Innovation Department, joined the Innovation Talks organized by the Ministry.

A number of influential personalities and leaders in the field of innovation from the public and private sectors enriched the sessions with their insight and knowledge including Dr Mohammed Al Marzouqi from the Emirates University, the Emirati inventor Ahmed Majan, and Captain Khalid Al Mazrouei from Dubai Police.

A number of success stories on how theoretical innovation has been turned into practical projects and applications were told in the event. Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department at Dubai Customs outlined Dubai Customs’ journey with innovation and how they adopt innovation as a daily practice based on scientific methodology. He touched on Dubai Customs efforts on that side which include educating their employees of how to approach innovation and bring out of the box ideas to the table. These innovations have streamlined Dubai Customs procedures and helped raise the clients’ happiness to an unprecedented level: 97.49%; the top among government departments.

Juma highlighted the importance of building corporate competencies through supporting the talented employees following the seventh principle of the eight principles of Dubai, aka “A Land for Talent”.

“We work hard to help Dubai maintain its leading position within its efforts of turning into the smartest and happiest city on earth” says Juma.