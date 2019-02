During the event

Within its efforts to enhance cooperation with different government departments, Dubai Customs, represented by Strategy and Corporate Excellence and HR Departments, received a delegation from Abu Dhabi Customs who came to learn about the best practices and experiences implemented in Dubai Customs.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral ties between the two leading government entities and to exchange best practices and knowledge.

The Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department outlined in detail their structure and roles, the latest developments, adoption of AI applications, and how they qualify to distinction awards.

The HR Department touched upon their operational plans for the next phase following the new updates of the HR law which aims to streamline procedures towards more employee happiness.

The two parties discussed possible means of cooperation and coordination for future development and training plans and programs.