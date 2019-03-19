Dubai Customs Signs Reward Program MoU with Solidarity Fund

The agreement was signed by Farid Hassan Al Marzouqi, Executive Director, Human Resources, Finance and Administration Division in Dubai Customs and Lt. Col. Ahmad Buharun Al Shamsi, General Director of the Social Solidarity Fund.

In conjunction with the International Day of Happiness on 20thMarch, Dubai Customs offered their employees a new discount card called “Fazaa” following the signing of the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior’s Social Solidarity Fund. The card, a reward program launched by Lt. General H.H Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior, helps citizens and residents on the Emirati soil live a better life through generous discounts on travel, tourism, restaurants, etc.

Commenting on this, Al Marzouqi reaffirmed Dubai Customs’ efforts in providing a better and happier life for their employees.

On his part, Al Shamsi said Fazaa will give employees of Dubai Customs easy access to exclusive offers and services.

Fazaa is a social initiative which aims to develop social interdependence and maintain effective bonds of solidarity within the UAE community.