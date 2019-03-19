Dubai Health Authority (DHA) Honours Strategic Partners

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was created in June 2007, by Law 13 issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai.

As the strategic health authority for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA is empowered to set policies and strategies for health and to assure the application of those health policies and strategies. His Excellency Qadhi Saeed Al Murooshid is the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The DHA’s aim in Dubai is to provide an accessible, effective and integrated healthcare system, protect public health and improve the quality of life within the Emirate. This is a direct translation of the objectives of the Dubai Strategic Plan 2015 launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Keeping the strategic plan in mind, the DHA’s mission is to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of these services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector.

In addition to overseeing the health sector for the Emirate of Dubai, the DHA also focuses on providing services through DHA healthcare facilities including hospitals (Al Wasl, Dubai and Rashid), specialty centres (e.g. the Dubai Diabetes Center) and DHA primary health centres spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai.