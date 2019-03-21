Dubai Islamic Bank Offers Job Opportunities at the Careers UAE Exhibition

During the event

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic Bank, participated in the 19th Edition of the Careers UAE Exhibition. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the exhibition took place from 19 to 21 March, 2019. Careers UAE is organized every year by the Dubai World Trade Centre, in conjunction with Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and Ministry of Education.

In-line with UAE’s Vision 2021 National Agenda, Careers UAE is a platform that enables talented UAE nationals in all fields to come face-to-face with prominent recruiters and hiring executives from leading employers in the UAE. The exhibition is designed to expose job seekers to a wide range of training and career opportunities. Last year’s edition welcomed over 18,000 visitors over the course of the three days.

Commenting on the bank’s participation at the latest edition of Careers UAE, Obaid Al Shamsi, Chief of Human Resources and Administration at Dubai Islamic Bank said, “At DIB, we strongly believe that participating in prominent career fairs such as the Careers UAE provides us with the platform to engage with the Emirati workforce and lay grounds for interacting with the best and most talented UAE talents. We were happy to meet the ambitious Emiratis at the exhibition and offer them opportunities that strongly contribute to the local talent’s professional development. Nurturing and fine-tuning the skills of our talent at the bank is a key element of our business strategy and it is with this goal in mind that we have set a high benchmark for recruiting young Emiratis.”

“We truly believe Emiratisation has had a significant impact on our bank’s success, as well as on the UAE’s social and economic development. As the first Islamic Bank in the UAE, we have a long standing legacy in supporting Emiratisation which remains a significant pillar of our philosophy today and we aim to continue developing capable leaders and empowering them to thrive within DIB” added Mr. Al Shamsi.

In 2018, DIB’s Emiratisation ratio reached over 44.8%, ranging from managerial to leadership roles, and the bank has achieved the Emiratisation scores as per the UAE Central Bank requirements. 2018 was also a year of achievements for DIB, with successful expansion efforts across the world along with being recognized in the Islamic Finance profession with numerous prestigious awards.

To know more about DIB’s training programs, please visit: http://www.dib.ae/careers/overview