Dubai Islamic Bank Recognized With Nine Distinctive Honors at the 2019 Islamic Finance News Awards

Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO, DIB, receives the awards

Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE, received nine industry recognitions at the prestigious Islamic Finance News (IFN) Awards 2019. The bank was honored once again with the “Best Islamic Bank” in the UAE, “Best Islamic Bank” in Kenya, “Best Overall Islamic Bank” and the “Best Islamic Retail Bank” awards at the IFN Best Banks Poll 2018, among five other key accolades for the coveted “Deal of the Year”.

Held at the Ritz Carlton in DIFC, Dubai, on March 10, the IFN Awards event honored the most distinguished and impactful players in unraveling the potentials of Islamic Finance to a wider base of investors and audience. The awards ceremony recognizes the contributors to industry under two categories, the Best Bank Polls and Deals of the Year.

Commenting on winning the awards, Dr. Adnan Chilwan, Group CEO of DIB, said: “Once again, our team’s perseverance and hard work is recognized at the IFN Awards. It is truly a proud moment for all of us at DIB and I am extremely grateful to everyone who have supported us over the years with such recurring wins. Islamic Finance is embedded within DIB’s identity and the bank is committed to growing the industry globally. Strengthening DIB’s legacy beyond the UAE, are one of the many achievements 2018 carried for us, and we will continue to build on this momentum and further enhance the bank’s already accepted position as a global pioneer in the Islamic Finance industry.”

Reflective of DIB’s status as a global leader in Islamic Finance, the bank was also honored with five other exceptional local and international transactions it successfully implemented throughout 2018. The “Hybrid Deal of the Year” award comes in light of the US$300 million Sukuk under US$3 billion program for SENAAT. With DIB’s ever-growing presence in Indonesia, the “Indonesia Deal of the Year” and “Sovereign Deal of the Year” awards were welcomed with the Government of Indonesia’s US$1.25 billion green sovereign Sukuk. Additionally, Dubai Silicon Oasis’ Phase 2 of Souq Extra was financed with AED50 million, earning DIB the “Most Innovative Deal of the Year” award. Lastly, the Senior Unsecured RegS Ijara/ Murabaha USD 5-year Sukuk brought home the “UAE Deal of the Year” accolade.