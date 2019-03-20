Dubai Judicial Institute Welcomes Delegation from American University in the Emirates

During the event

HE Justice Dr Jamal Al Sumaiti, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI), welcomed a high-level delegation representing the College of Law at the American University in the Emirates (AUE). This comes as part of DJI’s eagerness to activate the scientific cooperation agreement for the students at the College of Law.

During the meeting, Al Sumaiti welcomed the visiting delegation and stressed DJI’s keenness to strengthen partnerships and cooperation with academic institutions in the UAE, which in turn helps promote legal and judicial awareness, provide the ideal training environment for law students, and help provide national institutions with qualified and well-trained personnel.

The AUE delegation included Prof. Tarek Abdelsalam, Dean of the College of Law; Dr Amer Al-Fakhoury, Associate Dean of the College of Law; and Dr Naser Al Sherman, Programme Coordinator – Bachelor of Law. The two parties discussed the College of Law’s students’ practical training as well as DJI’s participation in the first international conference organised by the College of Law to focus on the UAE legal system in light of contemporary legal systems.