Dubai Maritime City Authority Launches Mobile Smart Services Amid Positive Interaction From Dubai International Boat Show 2019 Visitors

In support of transforming Dubai into a smart city on par with the best in the world.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dubai Maritime City Authority Disable alert for Mobile Service Follow >

The Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) has launched the Smart Mobile Service, the latest addition to the Maritime innovation and transformation march, with positive interaction from exhibitors and visitors at the Dubai International Boat Show 2019 at Dubai Water Canal.

Hailing from the smart car concept, the Smart Mobile Service, is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technological innovations offering mobile services. The provision of a smart mobile maritime center that offers self-service to customers in different places of the emirate and contributes effectively to smart services of the largest segment of the maritime community will help to further establish innovation. In addition, the development of innovative solutions falls in line with plans to transform Dubai into a smart city with the world's best technology infrastructure.

Amer Ali, Executive Director of DMCA, said: "The launch of smart mobile services at the Dubai International Boat Show 2019 is an important step forward in establishing innovation and transformation – solid foundations for the creation of happiness and satisfaction in the maritime sector. We are driven by our commitment to translate the wise guidance of our government into making Dubai the most smart, happy and innovative city in the world. The Smart Car reflects our continuous efforts to employ technological innovation to serve the path of growth, development and sustainability of the maritime sector; which is the core of economic diversification, with promising opportunities that reinforce Dubai's leadership on the global economic and investment map."

Mobile smart services stand out in the forefront of the "Smart Solutions and Mobile Services pavilion". This platform focuses on the introduction of innovative applications and smart e-platforms that truly complement DMCA efforts to support the national trend towards smart transformation and promoting innovation as a culture in line with ‘UAE Innovation Month 2019’ under themes such as "Innovation Starts with YOU", "Sea Dubai", "Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster" (DMVC) and "Smart Authority" platform for e-services.

The applications and e-platforms are characterized by smart interactive features that contribute to making services and information easier, faster and simpler, all part of an advanced step towards enhancing the essential components competitiveness of the local maritime cluster as one of the most attractive business environments for maritime business

Mahmoud Ewidah, Director of Maritime Development and Innovation, DMCA, said: "The largest event of its kind in the field of maritime navigation in the Middle East is the ideal platform to unveil our latest smart initiatives and proactive services, which will enhance the competitiveness, attractiveness and comprehensiveness of the local maritime cluster. The development has been in accordance with the highest international standards and promises to offer the greatest comfort, flexibility and speed in providing services to customers in line with the Dubai Smart Initiative. The Mobile Smart Service represents our successive achievements on the path of smart transformation, facilitating access to government services in order to achieve customer happiness and ensure the welfare of maritime cluster. Looking ahead, we will continue to provide the means to build a renewed, secure and sustainable maritime sector that will strengthen Dubai’s position as a strong competitor to the world's most competitive maritime clusters."

DMCA provides direct maritime licensing services during the Dubai International Boat Show 2019, in accordance with innovative and specific mechanisms to verify compliance with marine technical specifications, maritime safety regulations, local requirements and compliance unified international standards. Furthermore, such services are in line with DMCA’s commitment to facilitate maritime licensing procedures, which is a key pillar to ensuring the management of maritime operations according to the highest standards of occupational safety, best maritime practices, local and international decisions.