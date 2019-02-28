Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster Attracts Remarkable Turnout at the Dubai International Boat Show 2019

Dubai International Boat Show 2019

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Disable alert for Dubai Maritime City Authority Follow >

The "Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster" platform, under the umbrella of the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA), has acquired the interest of visitors to the Dubai International Boat Show 2019, which is currently being held at Dubai Water Canal. The strong numbers of attendees for the Smart Knowledge and Research platform represents an enhanced effort towards providing regional and international investors with an integrated portfolio of maritime services to attracting foreign direct investment to Dubai; which has many promising opportunities as one of the best maritime capitals in the world.

The "Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster" is a platform of great importance for adapting innovation and technological advances to serve the Maritime cluster, which stands out at the top of the most competitive and attractive maritime clusters in the world.

Amer Ali, Executive Director, DMCA, explained that the initiative has proven to be a qualitative leap forward in the development of a diverse maritime cluster characterized by competitiveness, comprehensive and investment attractiveness to push the path of economic diversification to the post-oil era. He stressed that it has provided an integrated framework to enhance the involvement of the maritime cluster in the activities of the local maritime cluster in an immediate and effective manner based on four basic pillars; developing maritime cluster, empowerment, awareness and participation and enhancing the confidence of regional and international investors in the local maritime environment to attract promising investments that increase contribution of maritime sector in making Dubai a major hub in the global economy to achieve purposes of Dubai 2021 Plan.

The "Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster", featuring a unique pavilion at the 27th edition of the largest maritime event in the field of maritime navigation in the Middle East, complements the strong momentum of the last edition. The initiative is highly trusted by global maritime industry pioneers, with high-level interactive features that make it an ideal promotional platform; including a comprehensive information and knowledge portal, a virtual maritime centre for innovation, research and development and training, and a maritime sector index.

Ali Al Dabbous, Executive Director of Operations for DMCA, added: "We are pleased with the wide interest for the Virtual Cluster, which continues to play a pivotal role in building bridges of constructive interaction and positive participation of maritime sector pioneers through the virtual presence mechanism. It also promotes innovation, research, development, training and spreading the best maritime practices within the local maritime sector, which currently embraces more than 7,400 companies operating 13,000 maritime activities. We look ahead with great anticipation to the forthcoming contributions to our qualitative initiative that provides a comprehensive information and knowledge portal that contributes to enhancing the strengths of the maritime cluster components; leading to a renewed, secure and sustainable maritime sector.”

DMCA, which also supports the “Sea Dubai” initiative that launched its updated version at the exhibition, is participating in the Dubai International Boat Show 2019 with three pavilions to support the growing demand for maritime leisure and yacht services. The updated edition of "Sea Dubai" captures the largest part from DMCA amidst universal acclaim from maritime pioneers for its pivotal role as a key pillar for the promotion of maritime leisure activities as a major component of the local maritime cluster, which has reached the most competitive, attractive and distinguished maritime clusters in the world.