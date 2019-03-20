Dubai Police & Rove Hotels Celebrate International Day of Happiness

During the event

Frowns were turned upside down and Dubai was elevated to cloud nine as the Rove team jumped aboard the ‘Roving Big Bus of Happiness’, powered by Big Bus Tours, to spread happiness across the city between March 19-20th. Partnering with Dubai Police once again, Rove Hotel’s #HAPPYROVING campaign supports the government’s vision to make the UAE one of the happiest countries in the world by 2021.

The big, bright and bold open-top sightseeing bus travelled in tow with Dubai Police’s fleet of stunning supercars around the city to some of the most iconic locations including The Dubai Mall, carrying on the UAE’s beloved annual International Day of Happiness tradition. Eager Rovesters, led by Rove’s Chief Happiness Officer, Happyness Chipote, were on hand to paint a smile across Dubai for two days of happiness, high fives and positive vibes.

This year’s collaboration with Dubai Police, Al Raffa, saw Rove reward safe driving and spread happiness among law-abiding drivers. Rovesters, with the help of Dubai’s dedicated police officers, handed out gifts as surprise tokens of appreciation to drivers who contribute to road safety and acted as role models to other drivers. At various iconic locations like The Dubai Mall and Al Fahidi District, delighted visitors were treated to smiley cookies and fun, interactive games out in the open air alongside the ‘Roving Big Bus of Happiness’.

Today, the team will visit the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Al Jafiliya for extra helpings of high fives and smiley cookies, before returning to Dubai Mall for another round of good vibes. With a hugely positive public response, Roversters were massively encouraged to continue spreading cheer, ecstatic that such simple, well-intentioned gestures could put smiles on the faces of so many people. Of course, Rove apologises unreservedly for any stiff jaws resulting from the widespread outbreak of uncontrollable smiles and laughter among Dubai’s residents and visitors over the two days of fun!

There’s more happiness in store for everyone too with a giveaway from Rove Hotels and Big Bus Tours! Spot the Roving Bus of Happiness between March 19th and 20th, take a picture of it or with it, post on social media tagging tag @rovehotels @bigbustour #HappyRovingBus to win an overnight stay at Rove Hotels plus gifts from Big Bus Tours.

Commenting on the initiative, Brigadier Ahmed Thani Bin Ghalaitah Al Muhairi, Director of Al Rafaa Police Station under the directives of His Excellency the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said: "The Dubai Police General Command, always strives to cooperate with the private sector and develop a culture of spreading happiness and positivity within society whether it’s our employees or people in general. As part of this community, and under the supervision of under the direction of Maj. Gen. Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, we are pleased to partner with the Rove Hotels to launch these initiatives. "

Paul Bridger, Corportate Director of Operations at Rove Hotels also remarked on the activation, “Everyone on the Rove team is delighted to have taken part in another hugely successful International Day of Happiness celebration, for a third successive year. Partnering with Dubai Police yet again was a huge honour and really emphasised the positivitiy that we always strive to instil in our Rovesters and the general public. Spreading happiness and genuinely caring about the welfare of our Rovers, Rovesters and the wider community is something that Rove is invested in wholeheartedly all year round.”

Mike Less, General Manager of Big Bus Tours Dubai, also stated, “Big Bus Tours is all about sharing Big Smiles. We are excited to spread some positive vibes among Dubai with Rove Hotels and Dubai Police.”

Rove Hotels’ campaign stems from the belief that people should be defined by their actions, not just their words, and that’s why Rove is committed to the UAE’s Happiness Agenda on a full-time basis.

As well as being Happiness Partners of Dubai Police, each Rove Hotel is actively playing its part in giving back and helping out local communities, leading by example to spread happiness through good deeds. Every act of kindness, gesture of goodwill and well-intentioned action, regardless of how small, can make a real difference and lead to an improved city, a happier country, and a healthier world.