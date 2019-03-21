Dubai Property Festival to Host International Property Investors

Dubai real estate sector has made a headway in the first 11 month of 2018 with an impressive influx of foreign investment in Dubai properties

Dubai Property Festival holds on 26-28 March 2019 at the Dubai World Trade Centre with the anticipated participation of a huge number of international property investors. Dubai Property Festival is an initiative of the Dubai Land Department through its investment arm, the Real Estate Investment Management and Promotion Center.

Dubai real estate sector has made a headway in the first 11 month of 2018 with an impressive influx of foreign investment in Dubai properties. While Emiratis rank first with AED11.5 billion investment, India tops the foreign nationals with investment value of AED10.8 billion. British came next with AED4.3 billion, Pakistanis with AED2.8 billion, and Jordanians with AED1.5 billion.

The volume of transaction made by non-Emirati investors can be attributed to the active and dynamic efforts of the DLD. As part of its initiatives, DLD supports and leads local and international platforms to showcase Dubai property investment landscape, such as the Dubai Property Festival. The event is DLD’s platform to gather together top real estate developers, local and international investors, banks and other financial institutions, legal service providers, real estate agents, architects, and other real estate professionals under one roof to secure property transactions onsite on special deals exclusively offered during the three-day event.

This year’s Dubai Property Festival will see an impressive roster of international investors. Expressing their interest to maximize their investment in Dubai properties are chief executive officers, top representatives of various organizations, institutional investors, real estate funds, real estate agents, and other major real estate investors.

Dubai has been implementing business-friendly policies to sustain an excellent investment climate. This include policies which aim to attract higher influx of foreign investment within the parameters of the UAE FDI Law which was signed in the latter part of 2018, as well as policies on business immigration allowing a property investor to secure visa through property purchase. DLD has also been pro-active in ensuring Dubai property investors benefit from a transparent process using technological solutions to record transactions and from DLD’s efficiency in issuing registrations and permits.

This edition of Dubai Property Festival will accommodate top property developers to showcase their attractive projects to local and international investors. It will also help sustain Dubai’s position as the world’s safe haven for property investments.