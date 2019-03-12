Dubai Welcomes Spectacular Line up of Live Entertainment Across the City This March

This March will see the city come to life with an exhilarating line-up of live acts by artists from across the world.

Follow > Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Dubai has firmly established itself as the entertainment epicentre of the region, with a number of international A-list musicians set to headline in the city as part of their world tours this month. With a diverse range of live events and city-wide celebrations, Dubai provides engaging and immersive experiences all year round, embracing different cultures, arts and talents, and continuing to appeal to both its multicultural residents and global tourist base.

This March will see the city come to life with an exhilarating line-up of live acts by artists from across the world. From eclectic pop and rock music, to some of Bollywood’s finest theatrical performances, here’s a look at what’s in store for music lovers this March.

Get ready for a night of the latest dance pop music as Rita Ora, Little Mix, and Liam Payne headline at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on 23 March. At the festival-style concert, pop superstars will take to the stage to perform their greatest hits, making it an unmissable evening for all.

On 12 March, Indie/Folk-Pop singer-songwriter sensation Tom Odell, currently on tour promoting his third album Jubilee Road, is set to perform in an intimate evening at The Rotunda, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island. His piano-led odes mixed with raw and emotional lyrics have won him many accolades, including his first album Songs from Another Love which was awarded a BRIT Critics’ Choice Award, peaking at number one on the UK’s Official Chart.

Blending Greek mythology and rock music, Dubai Opera will welcome the tale of Orpheus and Eurydice Forever Rock Opera ina contemporary version of the classic Greek love story. Created by esteemed author Michael Brunsky, the show will combine electronic music and opera in a one-of-a-kind performance on 14 and 15 March sure to move the whole family.

For Bollywood lovers, the much-anticipated Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded is set to appear for the first time ever in Dubai at Dubai Festival City Mall on 15 March. Inspired by Indian megastar Salman Khan’s blockbuster movie franchise, the live concert is set to feature spectacular choreography, sensational dance numbers, and playful repartee from the actors, paying an eclectic homage to the vivid energy of Bollywood.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish rock and roll band Hothouse Flowers as they gear up to wow the audience with their hybrid sound, blending traditional rock and roll with Irish folk and gospel. Legends since their debut in 1985, this famed Irish music group will be performing at Dubai Opera for Paddy’s Day celebrations on 17 March.

Filipina superstar KZ Tandingan, who rose to prominence internationally following her win on the first season of the X Factor Philippines, is set to make a pit stop on 22 March at the halls of Dubai World Trade Centre. The 26-year-old singer/rapper will feature alongside musical guests TJ Monterde and Jay-R for the first time in Dubai for an unforgettable night of award-winning tunes and moving ballads.

Relive Michael Jackson’s greatest pop hits with THRILLER LIVE, set to take audiences through a multi-sensory journey with a curated setlist of international favourites from 1982 to 1995 – including classics from his Jackson 5 days. Arriving at Dubai Opera on 29-30 March, the show’s extraordinary cast and live band promise a mind-blowing and interactive experience for all.

Dubai Calendar, the free-to-download app and dedicated website, invites residents and tourists to discover live events taking place in the heart of the city. With an average of 150 events listed at any one time, and 35 new ones added every week, tickets can be bought quickly and securely through the app’s purchasing platform.

Full details of each event can be found on Dubai Calendar’s website and app.