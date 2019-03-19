DuBox Wins Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Innovation Award

During the event

At a glittering ceremony held recently at the Dubai Opera, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman & Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, honored the winners of the 10th cycle of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum (MRM) Business Award and the second cycle of the MRM Business Innovation Award. DuBox was recognized as one of the esteemed winners in the Business Innovation category at a high-profile awards ceremony, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The MRM Business Awards is an annual event where various companies are being recognized in several categories, namely construction, finance, services, manufacturing, trade, re-export and transport and logistics. DuBox initiative was coherent with the technological and innovation aspiration of the UAE government and SHK Mohamed Bin Rashid Vision.

H.E. Al Mansoori said the second cycle of the MRM Business Innovation Award registered a 21% increase in the number of participants, a figure which he said reflects the growing importance that companies in the region adopt to innovation excellence. DuBox is a standing testimony to this growth by winning from the 1st attempt to qualify.

A member of Amana Group, DUBOX designs and delivers complete single or multi-storey buildings in concrete using modular methodologies; DuBox industrialized construction methods by shifting 85% of the construction activities Off-site in a controlled environment ; and by that it is considered the first company in the MENA region to apply offsite modular manufacturing methods to concrete construction projects..

According to Mr. Chebel Bsaibes, Chairman of Amana Group & founder of DuBox, ‘’Our Achievement is credited to working through challenges which resulted innovative solutions that complemented the product we have today , our inspiration is the fertile environment created by the government led by SHK Mohamed .”