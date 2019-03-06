EAD Launches First Edition of Tip Envirotech Award to Advance Innovative Solutions to Global Environmental Challenges

Follow > Disable alert for Abu Dhabi Follow >

In line with the National Innovation Strategy aimed at positioning Abu Dhabi as the leading hub for technological innovation and solutions to global environmental challenges, the Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) launched the region’s first ever Technology Innovation Pioneers Envirotech (TIP ET) Award today (Tuesday, March 05, 2019) at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi on the side-lines of ’Blue Week’ and the ’World Ocean Summit,’ which will run until March 07, 2019 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Force.

Led by EAD, TIP Envirotech is the latest awards program under the Technology Innovation Pioneers (TIP) Awards, a joint initiative by UAE Ministry of Economy and ADDED. The new award is a strategically important platform designed to accelerate the path towards achieving the objectives set within the UAE Vision 2021, as well as the goals of Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 and the longer-term ambitions identified under the UAE Centennial 2071 under the directions of the nation’s wise leadership. It is a platform that offers innovators and entrepreneurs the opportunity to present and pitch creative ideas and inventions to leading investors who can help turn their projects into practical applications.

With HSBC as Strategic Partner, the inaugural edition was launched by Dr. Mohamed Yousef Al Madfaei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environment Policy and Planning Sector, EAD and Salem Bin Shabib, Advisor of Innovation and Patents, ADDED, during a launch event held in the presence of local and international media representatives. The new award aims to tap into technological innovation that can create significant impact in the areas of clean energy, ocean conservation and single-use plastics.

The clean energy sector is seeking innovative technologies, products and services that will enhance the production of clean energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from sectors that consume huge amount of water and electricity. For ocean conservation, it focuses on innovation which protect coastal and marine biodiversity from marine pollution, ocean acidification, and overfishing caused by industries, desalinated water production, aquaculture, and shipping and dredging. It also seeks to find new solutions to the mounting problem caused by single-use plastics pollution and targets to reduce plastic litter along a product’s life cycle through material and product design and manufacturing, consumption and disposal, waste treatment and waste clean-up.

Salem Bin Shabib, Advisor for Innovation and Patents, ADDED, said: “The launch of the TIP Envirotech Award is testament to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s commitment and continuing efforts to further develop key economic drivers in the emirate, including the environmental sector, towards strengthening its economic diversification strategy and establishing a competitive knowledge-based economy. Environmental technology presents a genuine opportunity for Abu Dhabi to attract investments, create jobs, as well as contribute to the conservation of natural resources, in line with the country’s vision towards sustainable development. These initiatives follow the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to stimulate innovation and creativity across the nation, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2071.”

H.E. added: “We look forward to launching more qualitative initiatives in line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to consolidate innovation as a key pillar of the UAE development vision to be among the world’s top developed countries.”

Bin Shabib further explained: “We encourage local and global young inventors to take advantage of this developed award. Launched within the framework of activating TIP program, it offers excellent incentives and learning opportunities for investors to improve their projects for higher standards on local and global levels, and helps participants learn from the experience, beyond simply judging their concepts and receive feedbacks to their submissions. They will have the opportunity to establish networks with industry leaders, influencers, and decision makers as well as build specialized relations that can further serve their future ambitions and aspirations.”

Dr. Mohamed Yousef Al Madfaei said: “We are proud to launch the TIP Envirotech Award as part of Abu Dhabi’s leading efforts and innovative contributions in response to global environmental challenges. Together with our partners, we are advancing the UAE’s environmental and innovation agenda in line with national directives towards the protection and preservation of our natural environment. The inaugural TIP Envirotech’s focus on clean energy, ocean conservation and single-use plastics comes at an opportune time as Abu Dhabi hosts the first World Ocean Summit in the Middle East. The initiative will allow the next generation of talent, especially our youth, to transform ideas and concepts into commercially-viable applications that will promote the adoption of sustainable solutions not just in the UAE, but across the world.”

TIP was launched in 2017 in line with ADDED’s strategic efforts to boost and spread the culture of innovation across industries and facilitate the innovation lifecycle; ensuring that innovative projects turn into economically viable solutions in line with the UAE’s directives aimed at establishing a knowledge-based economy led by national competences capable of tackling the current and future challenges.

Sabrin Rahman, Regional Head of Sustainability MENAT for HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, commented: “Sustainability, both in how we do business and how we operate, is core to our strategy. At HSBC, we are committed to supporting sustainable networks, entrepreneurship and future skills. This is why we have chosen to partner with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to launch the TIP Envirotech. Together, we will support innovators and entrepreneurs who truly have the potential to solve some of the most pressing environmental challenges affecting the region.”

Innovators can submit their proposal under the TIP Envirotech Award, which will select the best solutions under three categories: patent, proof of concept, and start-up. To become eligible for the award, which could be monetary or in-kind, the proposed idea or technology should address the challenges highlighted in this edition and must be novel, inventive and insisting on the idea that it has not been previously disclosed to the public.

A specialized high-level committee is formed to conduct the selection, following transparency and neutrality and applying the highest international standards. The Award is also in partnership with major industries, investors, regulators, universities and research institutions to facilitate the development of projects and uptake in eco-innovation.

In the same context, TIP Envirotech key ambassadors who have made notable contributions in the field as researchers, inventors, leading entrepreneurs and startups or influencers will be announced in the second phase. They will be promoting the award’s vision and activities through events, conferences, workshops and other speaking engagements.

TIP Envirotech is open for submissions until 02 June 2019, followed by a review process which will run until August 2019. Shortlisted applicants will be informed by the selection committee on September 1, 2019 on accepting their projects and qualifying them to the final stage where they will be nominated and presented to investors for potential funding on 1st November 2019. A huge awarding summit and a gala celebration will be held by the end of 2019 in honour of the winners, strategic partners and sponsors. For more information, please visit: http://tip.gov.ae/sectors/envirotech/