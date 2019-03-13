Eagle Hills Sharjah Launches Indigo Beach Residence on Maryam Island’s Main Boulevard

Indigo Beach Residence

Eagle Hills Sharjah, a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Eagle Hills, has announced the sales launch of Indigo Beach Residence, the latest residential building located along the main boulevard of Maryam Island, Sharjah’s most prestigious waterfront address.

Indigo Beach Residence represents the fourth residential building launched in Maryam Island, a premium beachfront development located in downtown Sharjah overlooking the Arabian Gulf. The building is located within walking distance from the beach and offers easy access to a wide range of leisure activities within the Island.

Commenting on the launch, His Excellency Marwan bin Jassim Al Sarkal, Executive Chairman of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), said: “The newly-launched Indigo Beach Residence reflects our current efforts to ensure the full development and timely handover of various properties at Maryam Island. We are pleased to witness the realization of our vision behind this iconic project, delivering on our promise to spearhead the real estate sector by offering unique lifestyle options and high living standards across key areas in Sharjah.”

“Maryam Island is set to play a key role in elevating the competitive index of Sharjah’s real estate market, supporting the current increase in demand for property ownership by local and international investors,” His Excellency added.

Low Ping, CEO of Eagle Hills, said: “With the launch of Indigo Beach Residence, we have completed the first phase of residential developments within Maryam Island. The urban planning design of the residences at Maryam Island introduces an intelligent blend of facilities and amenities that brings out the best in waterfront community living right in the heart of Sharjah, while catering to the current needs of citizens, residents and visitors seeking a comfortable space for relaxation in the Emirate.”

Indigo Beach Residence reflects the simplicity of contemporary architecture, which features a framed entrance and a high-ceiling lobby aimed at accommodating maximum natural daylight to create a welcoming and warm atmosphere for residents.

Comprising a total of 167 units from studios to three-bedroom apartments, Indigo Beach Residence offers ample choice for dining and shopping with a total of 20 retail and F&B outlets. Residents will benefit from multiple swimming pools, a community gym and a dedicated children’s playground.

Maryam Island is a one-of-a-kind waterfront destination in Sharjah focused on creating a world-class integrated lifestyle community designed for residents and tourists alike. The Island is home to residential apartments, retail outlets, luxury hotels and a variety of restaurants. Health and wellbeing facilities such as a fitness club, a swimming pool and a children’s playing area also form part of the community’s modern features.

Maryam Island is one of three major developments, alongside Kalba Waterfront and Palace Al Khan, which represent Eagle Hills’ first foray into Sharjah. The projects are being developed in partnership with Shurooq in line with Eagle Hills’ vision to build integrated residential, hospitality, retail and lifestyle communities in Sharjah.

To register your interest or learn more, please visit www.maryamisland.me or call Eagle Hills Sharjah on 800 3423 (toll-free), +971 2 497 9999 (International) or visit Maryam Island Sales Centre on Corniche Street, Al Khan from Saturday to Thursday 10am – 8:30pm, and Friday 4:30pm – 9pm.