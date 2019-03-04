Early Glimpse of a Doctor’s Life for WCM-Q Students

Faculty and staff with Foundation and Pre-medical students who participated in the Clinical Observership Program.

Students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) got a glimpse of what life as a practicing physician is really like thanks to the Pre-medical Education Division’s Clinical Observership Program.

Under the program, 14 students from WCM-Q’s Foundation and Pre-medical Programs completed two weeks in clinics at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Sidra Medicine, observing the work of doctors and interacting with patients under supervision.

The program is designed to give students first-hand experience of the reality of life as a doctor, helping them to put their studies into context and to begin developing the ability to communicate effectively and compassionately with patients – a key skill for any doctor. Of the four students who took their observships at HMC, three joined the anesthesia clinic, and one the urology clinic. Of the ten students who went to Sidra Medicine, five went to the pediatric clinic, three to the emergency clinic, and two to the obstetrics and gynecology clinic. The students who participated in the program, which is a voluntary undertaking, were presented with certificates at a ceremony held to mark its conclusion.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Rachid Bendriss, Assistant Dean for Student Recruitment, Outreach and Foundation Programs at WCM-Q, said: “I am very pleased that all of the students who participated had such rich and rewarding experiences in the clinics – these will be of great use to you as you progress onto the Medical Program. To actually be in the clinics to see the work that the doctors do first-hand, being able to ask questions, and interacting with patients tells you a great deal more about the medical profession than you could learn from reading about it in a book or an article.”

Dr. Marco Ameduri, WCM-Q’s Associate Dean for Pre-medical Education, then spoke to congratulate the students for completing the program and thanked the physicians and staff at HMC and Sidra Medicine, as well as the administrative staff and faculty at WCM-Q for making the program possible.

Second-year pre-medical student Ibrahim Laswi spent two weeks in the anesthesiology clinic at HMC. He said: “The experience really opened my eyes. Seeing the way the doctors interacted with patients and students gave me a great insight into their roles, not just as physicians, but also as teachers. I also learned so much about anesthesiology as a specialty, which was great because I never realized before what an interesting and challenging field it is.”