ECC Group Achieves 70% Completion of Janayen Avenue and Nasayem Avenue in Mirdif Hills

Abanos is one of the largest and most reliable holistic interior fit-out and joinery companies in the UAE, with a track-record of delivering high-quality and tailor-made projects, all fabricated at its state-of-the-art production facilities. Established in 1985, the company has expanded steadily since its early days, now operating throughout the UAE and GCC markets and employing over 1,000 dedicated people – all hand-selected from various parts of the world.
As part of the company philosophy, Abanos undertakes interior fit-out projects from concept to completion, offering professional services to architects, designers, building contractors and all other clients to produce custom-made and standard joinery components, supported by cutting-edge manufacturing facilities.
Abanos is committed to continually improving its health and safety performance, following strict internal best practice guidelines to provide a place of work that is safe and free from health hazards and risks, supporting the welfare of all employees to the highest standard possible. Furthermore, and in line with the UAE’s drive to achieve higher standards in sustainability, Abanos continuously strives to improve its practices in order to maintain its position as one of the leading FSC certified Fit out companies in the region.Less...
Contact Information:
P.O.Box 114480
Dubai
United Arab Emirates