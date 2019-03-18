ECC Group Achieves 70% Completion of Janayen Avenue and Nasayem Avenue in Mirdif Hills

Mirdif Hills

ECC Group has re-affirmed its position as one of the most established and diverse contracting companies in the region with significant progress on Mirdif Hills, the mixed-use project developed by Dubai Investments Real Estate Company, with 70% of construction achieved on Janayen Avenue and Nasayem Avenue, and 40% of construction achieved on Al Multaqa Avenue.

The project contract value is approximately AED 1,088,500,000 and includes the collaboration of ECC Group associated companies, including Prime Metal Industries (PMI), responsible for the supply and installation of steel and aluminium works, Abanos Fit-Out and Joinery responsible for joinery and United Masters Electromechanical (UME) responsible for the Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) work.

The first phase of the Mirdif Hills project comprises three main residential clusters, Janayen Avenue, Nasayem Avenue and Al Multaqa Avenue. Mirdif Hills offers an assortment of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments plus three and four-bedroom duplex units, all built to the very best specifications to deliver optimal living space and wellbeing, set in landscaped grounds and equipped with ultramodern amenities. The three plots have a combined built-up area of approximately 3.3 million square feet, or 300,000 square metres.

Kareem Farah, CEO of ECC, said: “As one of the most diverse contracting companies in the United Arab Emirates, we are pleased with the progress we achieved for this landmark project on behalf of our client Dubai Investments Real Estate Company within budget and ahead of schedule; It has been a pleasure to have once again successfully partnered with ECC Group associated companies including PMI, Abanos and UME to deliver a project of the highest quality.”

Prime Metal Industries (PMI) also played a critical role in the project by designing, supplying and installing both aluminium and non-structural steel in the three plots. Mirdif Hills is the latest project that PMI and ECC Group have successfully collaborated on, having worked together on the recently completed Dubai World Trade Centre Car Park.

Tarek Iskandarani, General Manager of PMI, said:“Our historic partnership with ECC will once again bear fruit upon the completion of the Mirdif Hills project. We have successfully surpassed the initial deadlines laid out by both parties by delivering and installing all aluminium and steel works required ahead of schedule. As an associate company of the ECC Group we pride ourselves on unparalleled quality and deliverability at every stage of our projects.”