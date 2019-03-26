Elaf Group Confirms Its Leadership in Saudi Tourism Sector

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Elaf Group Follow >

His Royal Highness Prince Mishaal bin Majed bin Abdul Aziz, Governor of Jeddah, attended the official opening of The Hotel Galleria By Elaf, in the presence of a number of dignitaries. The launch was met with wide acclaim, accompanied with praise for the hotel’s aesthetic elements; which embody the iconic Italian architecture, quality of services and the originality of the Arabic traditions that make it a luxurious hotel destination that reflects the KSA's leadership as a world-class tourist destination.

The latest development by Elaf is a strong boost to the company’s ambitious strategy and expansion plans to enhance its strong presence in the tourism and hospitality sectors, and to effectively contribute to the growth and diversification of the national economy in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The five-star hotel is strategically located in the heart of Jeddah with an architectural design inspired by the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy, which was won the 'Luxury Architecture Design Hotel' of the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2018.

In his opening speech, Mr. Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, CEO, Elaf Group, welcomed HRH Prince Mishaal bin Majid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; thanking him for attending the opening ceremony of The Hotel Galleria. He said: "We are keen to mobilize our efforts to emhance the competitive advantages of the tourism sector through leading hotel projects. The Hotel Galleria represents an important addition to the local tourism scene, falling in line with the directives of HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, First Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense in the kingdom. As we recognize that the development of the tourism sector is not possible except through human development, we have placed Saudization programs at the top of our strategic priorities, and this new hotel brings together qualified national talent to lead the tourism sector towards new heights of growth. We look forward to continuing to provide job opportunities that enable our young people to build towards a successful future that provides them with a decent life, allows them to contribute to the prosperity of the Saudi tourism sector and help support the national economy.”

Bin Mahfouz explained that the characteristics of Elaf’s latest development, which is a unique architectural masterpiece, combines luxury, excellence and quality; pointing out that the hotel has recently received the best evaluation in terms of customer satisfaction.

Bin Mahfouz concluded: “Elaf Group will continue its efforts to make the KSA a leading regional and international tourism hub. We hope that The Hotel Galleria will create a positive and distinctive impression in the hospitality world by providing customers with a unique experience that offers a wide range of high-quality services, and state-of-the-art facilities that meet the changing demands of the travel and tourism market.”

The Hotel Galleria By Elaf features facilities are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, with 364 rooms spread over 7 floors, in addition to shopping malls, restaurants and cafés.