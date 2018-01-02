Emaar’s ‘Light up 2018’ Show to Continue Daily Until Jan. 6 in Dubai

Light up 2018 Show

Continuing to delight visitors to Downtown Dubai, Emaar will continue to showcase its ‘Light Up 2018’ spectacle, which won the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the ‘Largest light and sound show on a single building’ staged upon Burj Khalifa, until January 6, daily at 8pm on weekdays and 10pm on the weekend (Thursday, Friday & Saturday).

mesmerising laser display, ‘Light Up 2018’ Downtown Dubai welcomed over a million visitors on New Year’s Eve. Spanning a surface area of 109,252 sq metres (about 27 acres, the size of about 20 football fields), the show is set on the new LED panel displays on Burj Khalifa, the global icon, with over 1.1 million pixels, creating a never-before spectacle.

A highlight of the show is the visual tribute to the founding father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to coincide with the nation commemorating 2018 as the ‘Year of Zayed’ to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

‘Light Up 2018’ requires a total installation of lights, beams and accessories weighing over 118.44 tonnes, and more than 28.7 km of cables - including 7.7 km of power cabling and 21 km of network and signal cabling. It transforms Downtown Dubai into one of the world’s brightest spots, measuring 76.3 million lumens of brightness.

Powerful beams and LED lights create inspiring motifs and patterns in myriad hues flickering up and down the entire height of the tower. In addition to displays of the colours of the UAE flag, the show also has an abstract depiction of the elements of nature.

Several themed shows will be hosted on Burj Khalifa in the coming weeks.

For more details, log on to: www.mydubainewyear.com