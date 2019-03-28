Emaar Communities to Observe Earth Hour on March 30 to #connect2Earth

During Earth Hour, the regular LED shows on Burj Khalifa will not be held with all lights including the LED screen, lasers and frame lights to be switched off.

On March 30, from 8.30pm for one hour, Emaar’s communities will join people around the world to observe Earth Hour by switching off all non-essential lights.

Earth Hour is World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) landmark movement that unites people to show their commitment to the planet.

Emaar has urged all residents across its master-planned communities to join in observing Earth Hour and contribute to energy conservation and the world’s efforts to fight climate change.

Residents can also support the #Connect2Earth movement by posting visuals and sharing experiences on Emaar’s social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

In addition to switching off non-essential lights in the residential neighbourhoods, Emaar will also mark Earth Hour across its hotels, leisure clubs, malls and general areas, with only functional lighting to be operated.

Earth Hour is WWF's global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organisations in more than 180 countries and territories to take tangible climate and environmental action for over a decade.