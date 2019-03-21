Emaar e25’s ‘Letswork’ Celebrates First Anniversary With the Launch of a New App

During the event

Letswork , the first start-up rolled out by e25, Emaar’s in-house innovation lab for under 25-year-olds, is celebrating its first anniversary with the launch of a new App that radically changes its operating model of offering co-working spaces across the UAE.

The Letswork App is available for free download both on the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. Features of the app include the ability to discover and check-in to Letswork’s various co-working spaces across the UAE, book meeting rooms, attend events and connect with other members.

Over the past year, Letswork has welcomed over 3,000 entrepreneurs, freelancers and professionals to the 20 ‘pop-up’ co-working spaces in its portfolio in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman, with many more on the way.

By downloading the app and signing up for either a daily (AED 39), weekly (AED 209), monthly (AED 490) or quarterly package (AED 1299), members can enjoy benefits such as unlimited tea, coffee, water and wi-fi, reserved seating near power outlets, meeting room access, free parking and a 20 per cent discount on F&B at all its venues.

Letswork has proven to be an attractive workspace solution for those looking for an alternative to working from home, working from cafes or working from a traditional office. A number of public and private sector organisations have also started offering Letswork membership to their employees as part of employee engagement and flexible working schemes.

