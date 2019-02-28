Emaar Honours Fidu Properties With Special Incentive for Support and Partnership

During the event

Follow > Disable alert for Fidu Properties Disable alert for Emaar Properties PJSC Follow >

Top-level officials of Emaar Properties PJSC recently made a surprise visit to Fidu Properties, one of the leading Chinese companies in the UAE property market, to express their gratitude and acknowledgment of the company’s support to Emaar’s real estate projects across the globe.

The visit, which was unexpected,came close on the heels of Emaar honouring Fidu Properties at the Annual Brokers Award night. During the visit, Emaar also presented a token, post-dated bonus cheque of AED 1 million to Fidu Properties as a recognition of its partnership and support. This bonus is conditional, provided Fidu Properties achieves its target sales worth AED 180 million on Emaar projects in the first quarter of 2019.

Nazish Khan, Chief Operating Officer at Fidu Properties, said: “We were extremely pleased, thrilled and honoured with the care and gesture of Emaar Properties team to visit our office and recognise us for our support to the company’s project. Emaar is the market leader and we at Fidu cherish and pride this mutually-beneficial relationship with the group, which is part of our values and success march in the UAE. We are confident that we will achieve the target set by Emaar in Q1 2019.”

He added: “This visit came closely after the brokers award night, which reinforces the trust that Emaar Properties has on us and the value we bring to this relationship. We feel honoured to be part of this ecosystem.”

Fidu Properties is bullish about the growth potential of the real estate sector in the UAE and has announced massive expansion plans in the country and region over the next three years.The company has time and again reinforced the immense growth opportunities in luxury developments in Dubai, particularly the projects currently being developed by Emaar Properties.

It also recently hosted a high-level Chinese investor delegation at the Emaar Dubai Creek Sales Centre to have a first-hand look at the various aspects of the iconic development.