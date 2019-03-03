Emaar Hospitality Group Offers Great Value Staycations for Uae Residents Across Its Hotels in Dubai

Vida Downtown.

Emaar Hospitality Group, the hospitality and leisure subsidiary of global developer Emaar Properties, is offering great value staycations for UAE residents across its hotels in Dubai.

With staycations gaining popularity among residents in the country, Emaar Hospitality Group’s new ‘Staycation Packages’ are designed to deliver them more value for their money while assuring them an exceptional lifestyle experience at Dubai’s highly rated hotels.

The Staycation Packages are offered by the premium luxury Address Hotels + Resorts and the upscale lifestyle Vida Hotels and Resorts as well as the Arabian Ranches Golf Club. Rove Hotels, a joint venture of Emaar Properties and Meraas, also offers UAE residents top-notch value with the Staycation deal.

Olivier Harnisch, Chief Executive Officer of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “The new Staycation packages assure unbeatable value for UAE residents and is thoughtfully designed with their convenience and requirements in mind. Staycations are on the rise in the UAE, and as the homegrown hospitality provider, we are ensuring that our guests have memorable experiences through a host of exclusive privileges and offers.”

With the Staycation Packages, valid until December 25, 2019, the add-on benefits include daily buffet breakfast, 10 per cent off on food and beverage, and 50 per cent off on F&B for children between 7 to 12 years. Further, children up to the age of 6 years stay free on existing bedding.

The staycation package is valid at Address Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Dubai Marina, Address Montgomerie, Address Boulevard, Palace Downtown, and the soon to open Address Fountain Views and Address Sky View – all under Address Hotels + Resorts as well as Vida Downtown, Manzil Downtown, and the soon to open Vida The Hills and Vida Harbour Point – all under Vida Hotels and Resorts.

The participating Rove Hotels are Rove Downtown, Rove City Centre, Rove Healthcare City, Rove Trade Centre, Rove Dubai Marina, and the soon to open Rove At The Park – which are set in central locations in the city. Arabian Ranches Golf Club will delight golf lovers with its 18-hole championship golf course and superb clubhouse.*

Book on addresshotels.com, vidahotels.com, rovehotels.com or arabianranchesgolfdubai.com