Emaar Malls Appoints New Chairman for Namshi

Hadi Badri, Chairman of the Board, Namsh

Emaar Malls (DFM: EMAARMALLS), the shopping malls and retail business majority-owned by Emaar Properties (DFM: EMAAR), today announced the appointment of Emaar’s Chief Strategy Officer Hadi Badri as Chairman of the Board of Namshi.

Namshi is the Middle East’s leading online fashion destination that was fully acquired by Emaar Malls recently.

Emaar Malls will be establishing a new Board of Directors for Namshi, consisting of global digital and e-commerce industry experts, to drive its growth strategy. This Board is to be chaired by Hadi Badri.

Hadi Badri said: “The success story of Namshi is truly inspirational. Going forward, Namshi has tremendous growth potential, and now that it is fully owned by Emaar Malls, there are significant opportunities to accelerate the full potential of Namshi, for the benefit of its customers in the region and beyond. Our Board of experts will provide guidance and support to Namshi’s leadership team to achieve its ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2011, Namshi was the first to provide an online lifestyle destination for fashion and beauty to the Middle East, introducing a world of possibilities for millions of people, at the click of a button.

Today, Namshi showcases a selection of 700 brands including leading global names, exclusive in-house labels, the latest sports collaborations, the best from beauty, activewear, kidswear and more, all carefully curated to meet the aspirations of its customers.