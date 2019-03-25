Emerson Appoints New President for Middle East and Africa

Vidya Ramna, the new president for its Automation Solutions business in Middle East and Africa.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global engineering and technology company, has appointed Vidya Ramnath as the new president for its Automation Solutions business in Middle East and Africa. A 24-year veteran of Emerson, Vidya was most recently vice president for Emerson’s measurement and analytical business in Asia Pacific.

“Vidya’s customer-centric leadership style, breadth of experience, and collaborative strategies make her perfect for the role,” said Sabee Mitra, global sales president for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business. “We look forward to the new ideas and contributions she will bring to helping our customers in Middle East and Africa digitally transform their business to improve operations.”

Vidya started her career at Emerson in business unit operations and subsequently held positions of increasing responsibility in a variety of functions. She recently served as global sales leader for Plantweb, Emerson’s portfolio of Industrial Internet of Things technologies and services. She led the growth of wireless business in Asia Pacific and expanded industry solutions and the lifecycle services portfolio for the region.

Vidya holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Madras in Chennai and a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. She is passionate about mentoring young leaders, is an active member of the Emerson Automation Solutions Diversity Council and sponsors Emerson’s Middle East and Africa Women in STEM Council. For her new role, Vidya will be based at Emerson’s Middle East headquarters in Dubai, UAE.

“This is an exciting time for Emerson in Middle East and Africa, and I am pleased to be stepping into this new role,” Vidya said. “I am looking forward to working with our customers in the region, engaging with them in their aspirations for Top Quartile performance, employing operational and project certainty initiatives.”