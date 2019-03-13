United Arab Emirates Cricket Board is the official governing body of the sport of cricket in United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates Cricket Board is United Arab Emirates's representative at the International Cricket Council and is an associate member and has been a member of that body since 1990.
Emirates Cricket Board Announces Team to Represent the UAE in Historic Hosting of USA Cricket
Emirates Cricket Board has today confirmed the team that will represent the UAE in two T20i games against USA Cricket.
In this historical tour of the UAE and ahead of a demanding regional, and international schedule for both sides, UAE will face the USA in two T20i’s where the first will be played Friday March 15th, with the second scheduled Saturday March 16th. Both day’s play will commence at 14:00.
Both matches will be played on ICCA’s ADIB Oval and entry to watch all matches is free. Additionally, matches will be Live Streamed with details to be confirmed closer to the relevant day’s play.
Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector said; “We are delighted to welcome, and host the USA Cricket team, and officials, during this momentous and much-anticipated visit. Both teams have been undergoing very intensive trainings and have been participating in high-level friendly-matches ahead of this tour, so we expect a thrilling, intense few weeks of quality cricket.” “We are also very pleased to share that we are in the final stages of the remaining tour’s match logistics, including a ‘UAE XI’ versus the USA team (series) featuring some of our up-and-coming stars, which we hope will provide another level of exposure and experience to these teams ahead of what is a very demanding few months.” he added.
The team selected to represent the UAE, under the captaincy of Muhammad Naveed, for the two T20i games played this weekend, is;
Muhammad Naveed (C)
Rohan Mustafa
Ashfaq Ahmed
Shaiman Anwar
Rameez Shahzad
Amjad Gul
CP Rizwan
Muhammad Boota
Abdul Shakoor
Ahmed Raza
Imran Haider
Sultan Ahmed
Zahoor Khan
Amir Hayat
Waheed Ahmad
