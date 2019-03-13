Emirates Cricket Board Announces Team to Represent the UAE in Historic Hosting of USA Cricket

Emirates Cricket Board

Emirates Cricket Board has today confirmed the team that will represent the UAE in two T20i games against USA Cricket.

In this historical tour of the UAE and ahead of a demanding regional, and international schedule for both sides, UAE will face the USA in two T20i’s where the first will be played Friday March 15th, with the second scheduled Saturday March 16th. Both day’s play will commence at 14:00.

Both matches will be played on ICCA’s ADIB Oval and entry to watch all matches is free. Additionally, matches will be Live Streamed with details to be confirmed closer to the relevant day’s play.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector said; “We are delighted to welcome, and host the USA Cricket team, and officials, during this momentous and much-anticipated visit. Both teams have been undergoing very intensive trainings and have been participating in high-level friendly-matches ahead of this tour, so we expect a thrilling, intense few weeks of quality cricket.” “We are also very pleased to share that we are in the final stages of the remaining tour’s match logistics, including a ‘UAE XI’ versus the USA team (series) featuring some of our up-and-coming stars, which we hope will provide another level of exposure and experience to these teams ahead of what is a very demanding few months.” he added.

The team selected to represent the UAE, under the captaincy of Muhammad Naveed, for the two T20i games played this weekend, is;

Muhammad Naveed (C)

Rohan Mustafa

Ashfaq Ahmed

Shaiman Anwar

Rameez Shahzad

Amjad Gul

CP Rizwan

Muhammad Boota

Abdul Shakoor

Ahmed Raza

Imran Haider

Sultan Ahmed

Zahoor Khan

Amir Hayat

Waheed Ahmad