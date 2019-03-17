Emirates Cricket Board Announces UAE’s 50-Over Match Schedule

Emirates Cricket Board

Emirates Cricket Board has today confirmed the UAE Men’s playing schedule against USA Cricket, Surrey County Cricket Club and the Lancashire County Cricket Club.

In what is anticipated to be a mouth-watering feast of cricket, UAE will play eight 50-over matches over an 11-day period commencing Monday March 18th (2019) through to Thursday March 28th (2019).

UAE will continue their USA series, as the US side prepare for their make or break ICC World Cricket League Division 2 tournament with the UAE Men’s 1st side competing against the visitors on Monday March 18th, again on Monday March 25th, then wrap up the series on Thursday March 28th.

Nestled into the schedule, on Wednesday March 20th, UAE’s 1st will play the English County Champions, Surrey. A UAE Men’s XI, which will include of a number of UAE’s fast-rising U19 stars and A-team players, will face USA on Thursday March 21st, Friday March 22nd, and in an exciting double-header on Sunday March 24th, a UAE’s XI will play their final match against USA while the UAE’s 1st team will compete against Lancashire.

Waleed Bukhatir, Emirates Cricket Board Member and Chief Selector said; “The next few weeks will see UAE’s cricket-loving community spoilt for choice with 5 quality teams playing in this schedule across two impressive facilities. Additionally, we are very pleased to be able to assess our up and coming talent via the UAE XI fixtures, which will support our U19’s preparation for the ICC U19 World Cup qualification event and help expand the pool of talent available to our 1st team. We extend our sincere thanks to USA Cricket for including these games into the schedule. These players will no doubt be striving to make their mark and possibly be considered for (UAE) National representation, so we will be watching their performance with keen interest.” added Bukhatir.

All matches will commence at 10:00 UAE time. UAE 1st games will be played at the ICC Academy (Dubai Sports City), with the final UAE 1st match against the USA (March 28th) scheduled for play at the Maurice Flanagan Oval, The Seven’s Stadium (on the Dubai-Al Ain Road). All UAE XI matches will be played at the Maurice Flanagan Oval.

UAE Men’s 1st 16-man squad to play against the USA and Surrey, under the captaincy of Muhammad Naveed, is;

Muhammad Naveed (C)

Rohan Mustafa

Ashfaq Ahmed

Shaiman Anwar

Rameez Shahzad

Muhammad Usman

CP Rizwan

Chirag Suri

Muhammad Boota

Ghulam Shabbir

Ahmed Raza

Imran Haider

Tahir Latif

Amir Hayat

Zahoor Khan

Qadeer Ahmed