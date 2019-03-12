Emirates to Launch Second Daily Flight to London Stansted

The second daily flight will be operated by the airline’s new three-class Boeing 777-300ER

Emirates today announced the launch of a second daily flight from Dubai (DXB) to London Stansted (STN) starting 1st July, 2019. The additional flight means that Emirates customers will now have 11 daily flight options to and from three London airports.

As with the first, the second daily flight to Stansted will also be operated by Emirates’ ‘game changing’ Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration with 6 private suites in First Class, 42 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 306 seats in Economy Class. The aircraft offers customers an enriched travel experience across all cabins with newly designed seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems. Customers will also enjoy new levels of comfort with fully enclosed private suites in First Class as well as refreshed Business and Economy Class cabins.

“We are increasing capacity to London Stansted to meet steady demand from both leisure and business travellers to and from the region, as well as international student traffic to Cambridge. We continuously seek ways to maximise convenience and flexibility for our customers and the second daily flight combined with the optimal travel schedules will do exactly that; provide a seamless travel experience with Emirates,” said Hubert Frach, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations West.

The second daily flight to Stansted also means increased tourism to the region, enabling further trade and economic growth. Popular inbound markets include Australia, UAE, India, South Africa, China, Malaysia and Hong Kong.

Emirates customers travelling from London Stansted will also have more access to destinations across the airline’s global network with convenient connection times. Popular destinations for UK travellers such as Brisbane, Melbourne, Male, Seychelles, Bali, Singapore, Colombo, Bangalore and Bangkok all fall within an approximate two and half hour connection time. Emirates’ partnership with flydubai unlocks even more destination options for outbound travel, with seamless connections to Zanzibar, Kathmandu, Faisalabad and Asmara, to name a few.

Travelling to Dubai for a weekend getaway or short work trip will also be more convenient with a morning or evening arrival option in Dubai and afternoon or evening arrival in Stansted. All Emirates First Class and Business Class customers travelling to and from Stansted enjoy complimentary chauffeur drive service within a 50 mile radius.

Beginning 1st July, the first daily flight from Dubai to London Stansted will operate as EK65, departing Dubai at 0900hrs and arriving in London Stansted at 1330hrs. The return flight, EK66 will depart London Stansted at 1500hrs and arrive in Dubai at 0105hrs the following day. The second daily flight from Dubai to London Stansted will operate as EK67, departing Dubai at 1415hrs and arriving in London Stansted at 1845hrs. The return flight, EK68 will depart London Stansted at 2110hrs and arrive in Dubai at 0710hrs the following day.

The additional Dubai-Stansted flight will also double the daily cargo capacity offered by Emirates SkyCargo to a total of 40 tonnes each way, facilitating trade and benefitting local businesses.

Emirates second daily flight to London Stansted brings Emirates’ total weekly flights to the UK to 140 – six services a day from Heathrow, three daily from London Gatwick and Manchester, two daily from Birmingham, Glasgow and London Stansted, and a daily service from Newcastle and Edinburgh. Emirates serves a global network of 158 destinations.