Emirates Motor Company Named General Distributor of Year by Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA

Emirates Motor Company Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV) earned two prestigious awards at the Daimler Commercial Vehicles Conference Middle East & Africa 2019. EMC CV, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the flagship company of ALFAHIM Group, received both the General Distributor of the Year Award as well as the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Award for its outstanding performance in sales and customer service and parts in 2018.

Kay-Wolf Ahlden, President & CEO of DCV MENA, said: “Congratulations to the EMC CV team for these well-deserved honors. These awards recognize successful strategic decisions that allow EMC CV to lead in the MENA region in truck, bus, and van sales as well as in customer service and parts.”

Bilal Al Ribi, General Manager of EMC CV, said: “I want to congratulate all the employees at EMC CV for their commitment and diligence, which has earned us these prestigious awards. To be singled out among Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the MENA region as the General Distributor of the Year shows the level of business excellence we have achieved as a proud member under ALFAHIM umbrella.”

EMC CV secured the General Distributor of the Year award for the second consecutive year through implementing real fuel testing measures, comprehensive service contracts, FleetBoard telematics and driver training as well as by introducing the all-new Actros & Arocs, focusing on total cost of ownership solutions for its customers.

EMC CV was able to sell a range of civilian trucks and military and G-class vehicles in addition to the all-new Actros and Arocs. The Abu Dhabi distributor was also recognized for introducing the new Citaro Euro 6 bus to the region. This was achieved through a public transport agreement that includes a comprehensive service contract for five years in combination with a Sprinter Minbus solution that is unique in the region.

In line with the vision and mission of its parent company, ALFAHIM Group, EMC CV aims to deliver sustainable growth through superior customer service, quality, and commitment.