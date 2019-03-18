Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Collaborates with Al-Faraj Fund to Host Children of Inmates on ‘Emirati Children’s Day’

At Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

To commemorate ‘Emirati Children Day’, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort alongside Emirates Transport Corporation hosted an exquisite outing for the children of inmates in penal and correctional facilities. The event was organized by Al-Faraj Fund in response to the initiative declared by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Around 174 kids and 106 mothers were greeted with an energetic performance of drumming and dancing followed by an educational journey where they encountered a line-up of exciting activities and wildlife experiences throughout the different animal kingdoms in the zoo tour.

Dr Waleed Shaaban, Zoo Operation Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, commented, “We were delighted to host such a beautiful event that highlights such an important initiative which has been introduced by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. We hope that this occasion encourages them to overcome the difficulties they may be facing, as children are the future and we must continue to support positive advancements.”

“The celebration also coincides with ‘The Year of Tolerance’, a national effort to further advance the community in co-existing amongst everything around us” she concluded.

For more information, visit www.emiratespark.ae