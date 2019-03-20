Emirates Park Zoo & Resort Unveils Activity-Packed Spring Camp

Emirates Park Zoo

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort is gearing up this Spring to welcome young enthusiast to a world full of fun, exploring and learning starting from March 31stuntil April 11.

Campers between the age 4 to 14 will be spoilt for choice by the exquisite activities that are being offered at the Capitals favorite zoo destination which includes an arts and craft session, excursions, interactive games, cooking, and a range of outdoor adventures to choose from. What’s more, kids can make a splash and enjoy the swimming pool with engaging water activities to welcome the beginning of summer.

Naima Mahmoudi, Marketing Manager of Emirates Park Zoo, said, “This spring camp program is a great way to keep the young ones busy and active this spring break with an exciting fun learning experience.”

“Our programs consist of a variety of delightful activities that caters to all kids’ interests including animal encounters, gardening, treasure hunt, arts, cooking and exercising. All these edutainment sessions are the perfect ingredients to a healthy and active lifestyle this season.

The spring camp is priced at AED 160 daily, AED 800 per week and AED 1280 for two weeks. Transportation can also be provided for only AED 150 per child in a week.

Booking can be made through http://www.emiratesparkzooandresort.com/zoo-camp/

For more information, visit www.emiratespark.ae or get in touch by e-mail marketing@emiratespark.aeor call +971-2-5010000