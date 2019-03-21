Emirates Steel Celebrates International Day of Happiness

Emirates Steel

Emirates Steel, the only integrated steel plant in the UAE and a subsidiary of the General Holding Corporation (SENAAT), has today held an event for its employees at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, celebrating the International Day of Happiness. The activities are the result of Emirates Steel’s commitment to ensuring a safe, productive and inspiring workplace environment for all those who work for the company.

Close to 1000 Employees participated in games and a wide range of activities, in addition to enjoying various selections of food trucks stationed in celebration of the International Day of Happiness, which occurs annually on the 20th March.

Additionally, and within the activities of the day, several employees took part in raffle draws that included prizes, vouchers, and one night stays in world renowned hotels.

Emirates Steel’s CEO, Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, said: “We pride ourselves on our safe, efficient and welcoming workplace culture at Emirates Steel, and we believe that a happy workforce is a productive workforce. Celebrating the International Day of Happiness falls in line with our mission to inspire our staff to excel as well as our vision of being a world-class steel manufacturer.”