Emirates Steel Celebrates International Day of Happiness

Emirates Steel is a direct subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Basic Industries Corporation (ADBIC) which is, in turn, wholly-owned by the General Holding Company (GHC). Strategically located in the Industrial City of Abu Dhabi (ICAD), some 35 kilometers away from the heart of the city of Abu Dhabi, Emirates Steel is the only integrated steel plant in the UAE, utilizing the latest rolling mill technology to produce reinforcing bar and wire rod.
Established in September 2006, Emirates Steel is currently implementing a comprehensive business development plan. Once complete, the Company will be one of the largest and most competitive steel producers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The Company is evolving from its roots of being a simple and relatively low value-added processor of steel into a sophisticated, highly productive manufacturing business with a high added value business model.
Furthermore, it will be among the few regional steel producers with a diversified product range, including rebar in both straight and coil form, wire rod, sections, plate, seamless pipe, longitudinally welded pipe, hot rolled coil and semi-finished products, such as billets and direct reduced iron.
Contact Information:
Mussafah Industrial Area,
P.O. Box 9022
Abu Dhabi,
United Arab Emirates