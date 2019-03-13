Empower Pipeline Network Crosses 277 Kms at the End of 2018

Empower CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced that the total length of its pipeline network for district cooling transmission in Dubai has been crossed 277 kilometres at the end of 2018. Expansion of the pipeline network is part of the company's strategy to cater the increasing demand for district cooling services in many residential and commercial projects, and to contribute to the development of its infrastructure, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Plan 2021.

Key projects were added to Empower’s portfolio and the company has acquired a cooling plant and pipeline network in Al Barari, established by the project’s main developer, in 2018. Empower has initiated its work for major projects including Deira Waterfront and Al Barari Development projects and the designing of a 40,000 RT district cooling plant has been started for Dubailand Residence Complex, and also contracts with more than 250m dirhams were awarded to expand its pipeline network in some of its projects like Sheikh Zayed Road, to transfer district cooling services from the plant located in Business Bay to serve Dubai Arena, as well as other towers.

“The network of district cooling transmission pipelines is steadily growing from year to year, reflecting the increase in number of projects Empower is implementing and its proven approach to develop its infrastructure further. The growth highlights the confidence of investors and developers in district cooling systems and in its role as an environmentally friendly solution due to the high efficiency, and reduced operating and maintenance cost, while improving Empower’s overall competitiveness,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar noted that the innovative solutions and technologies that Empower is developing, particularly in the pipeline network, are part of its efforts to implement the UAE Green Growth Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The initiative is divided into six main tracks, and aims to make the UAEa global hub and a successful model of the new green economy, andsupport global efforts to reduce carbon emissions as district cooling is one of the energy efficiency accelerators that was previously announced by the United Nations.

Empower succeeded in creating smart solutions for the challenges it faced due to the special technologies that it uses for equipment and pipes to pass without causing any road damage, or disrupting traffic flow. Empower was keen on using innovative technologies to control the water flow, through faucets and special equipment, to complete the process of switching cooling systems without interrupting the service.

Empower's new pipeline technologies contribute to reducing carbon emissions and reducing water and energy consumption by providing efficient and environmentally-friendly district cooling services that allow them to maintain their cooling, without being affected by external factors and high temperatures, especially in summer.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tonnes (RT),providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.