Empower Saves 305 Million Gallons of Potable Water in 2018, Equivalent to the Amount of Water in 555 Olympic Swimming Pools

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, highlighted on the occasion of World Water Day, that it has saved 305 million gallons of potable water in 2018 which is equivalent to the amount of water in 555 Olympic swimming pools. This has achieved by using treated sewage water in its district cooling operations instead of fresh water, in line with the 2008 Executive Council resolution approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, that directs to lower the usage of fresh water and use other water alternatives in order to conserve the water resources in UAE. This is as part of company’s ongoing efforts to ensure water conservation and water security; one of the seven sectors of the National Innovation Strategy, which aims to promote innovations in addressing water scarcity. Empower also aligns its strategy with the UAE National Agenda, that leads to the UAE Vision 2021; which water security is one of the it’s pillars.

“World Water Day is observed across the world as it helps to raise public awareness about the importance of water and the need to conserve water resources to achieve global water security. We work through joint visions, efforts, rules, and initiatives to promote water conservation and to achieve sustainable development,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“Empower is always looking to achieve the highest levels of efficiency by increasing reliance on innovations and investments in advanced technologies. Our award-winning Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) technology replaces scarce and precious potable water at DC plants Empower also supports National Sustainable Development Strategies (NSDS) and the aspirations of the UAE’s wise leadership, led by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, by preserving natural resources for future generations,” added Bin Shafar.

“Access to potable water is the key to maintain human health, environmental sustainability and economic prosperity. To achieve this, the UAE has launched the ‘UAE Water Security Strategy 2036’, to ensure water sustainability during natural and extreme emergency situations. This strategy calls for joint efforts to reduce total demand for water resources by 21 percent, increase the water productivity index to $110 per cubic metre, reduce the water scarcity index by 3 degrees, and increase the reuse of treated water to 95%,” concluded Bin Shafar.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tonnes (RT),providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.