Empower Saves Electricity Worth Dh3 Billion in 2018

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has achieved total electricity savings of 1160 MW, worth AED 3 billion, in 2018

“As per its vision, Empower adopts an integrated strategy that contributes in raising customers awareness about conservation of energy. We thrive to reduce energy consumption and protect the environment and the natural resources, through our energy efficient district cooling services. This, in turn, supports the sustainable development and the green economy in the UAE and helps to achieve Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 which aims to transform Dubai into a global hub for green economy, through providing 7% of energy from clean resources by 2020, 25% by 2030 and 75% by 2050 making Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Bin Shafar confirmed that Empower fosters a CSR culture among its customers through different initiatives, campaigns and programmes that aim at rationalising energy consumption and creating more responsible behaviour towards climate change and its risks, in order to achieve our goals of transforming the city with the least carbon footprint in the next 30 years.

In order to monitor the levels of consumptions, Empower introduced an online calculator on its website that helps its customers to monitor and plan their district cooling consumption, helping them to optimise consumption and achieve significant savings in their monthly bills. This move stresses on the important role individuals to play in achieving the objectives of Dubai Plan 2021 and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 in saving energy.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tonnes (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.