Empower Seals New Deal With Trane Commercial to Supply Environmentally-Friendly District Cooling Devices With a Capacity of 110,000 Rt

Empower and Trane Commercial Signing Ceremony

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, signed a new agreement with Trane Commercial, during the International District Energy Association (IDEA) Campus Energy Conference 2019, which is being held from 26 February to 1 March in New Orleans, LA, USA. Under the new agreement, Trane Commercial will supply Empower with the most advanced, eco-friendly district cooling devices with a total capacity of 110,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT). The agreement was signed by Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, and Donny Simmons, President of Trane Commercial North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“We are excited to enter for a second deal with Trane Commercial, a world leader in heating and air conditioning solutions, to provide eco-friendly chillers to Empower with a capacity of 110,000 RT. This achievement, the second largest in the history of district cooling, is a result of the joint efforts from both parties. Empower has a long-term strategy to maintain its leadership in this sector in the operational, logistics and service level,” said Bin Shafar.

“Empower is committed to develop services and achieve customer happiness, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into the smartest and happiest city in the world, based on innovation. Through our research and development team and through our qualitative partnerships, we seek to develop practical energy efficient solutions, enhance indoor cooling services and support efforts to achieve sustainability to maintain a balance between economic development, environmental conservation and reduction of carbon emissions. We support the Demand Side Management Strategy, that aims to reduce energy and water consumption by 30% by 2030, and the Carbon Abatement Strategy, to reduce carbon emissions by about 16% by 2021,” continued Bin Shafar.

“We are pleased to sign this deal with district cooling leader Empower,” said Simmons. “District cooling is the most efficient way to provide large-scale air conditioning, and Trane’s latest generation ECTV chillers provide maximum efficiency and sustainability by using next-generation refrigerants with near-zero global warming potential. This latest project with Empower supports our shared commitment to reduce carbon emissions and global warming caused by manufacturing and operating processes and further supports Trane’s mission to reduce the energy intensity of the world.”

Bin Shafar stressed that this is the second time Empower deals with Trane. He highlighted Trane’s reputation as a global leader among cooling equipment manufacturers and suppliers, and its commitment to provide the highest levels of sustainable building performance. The equipment agreed upon are an added value for Empower, as the world's largest district cooling services provider. It contributes to enhancing the satisfaction of stakeholders towards Empower’s services. Empower is committed to providing world-class services by developing innovative solutions and technologies. These solutions and technologies can create reliable, safe, healthy, convenient and efficient spaces for all consumers.

Empower had signed an agreement with Trane Commercial in 2017 to supply district cooling devices. With the new agreement, the company has sealed the second largest procurement deal in the district cooling industry globally.

Empower plans to use the new equipment in its projects in TECOM C, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), International Media Production Zone, and Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 RT, providing environmentally-friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.