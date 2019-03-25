Empower Sponsors the ‘District Cooling for Designers and Owners Workshop’

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider,announced hosting of a specialised workshop in collaboration with The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), on the updated edition of the ‘District Cooling Guide’and the ’Owner’s Guide for buildings served by District Cooling’. The workshop will be held at The Address Hotel Dubai Marina, on 17 April, 2019, in the presence of Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, Steve Comstock, ASHRAE Business Development Manager EMEA, and Dr. Ahmed Alaa, Director & Chairman of Region-At-Large ASHRAE (Board Directors).

The workshop will review the two publications, under the supervision of specialists and researchers in the cooling sector from around the world. These two publications are the unique references for research and studies that contribute to raising awareness among professionals and those who interested to adopt district cooling systems.

On the sidelines of ASHRAE Winter Conference and AHR Expo, which was held at Atlanta, Georgia in January 2019, Empower met with the ASHRAE members and the first draft of the publications were reviewed. The participants of the conference were presented a comprehensive report on the design and implementation phases and they also conducted a complete and final review of the digital and paper versions of the two publications.

“Being the main sponsor of the workshop, Empower will put all the efforts to convey the vast experience it has in the district cooling industry, and will provide all the necessary support to raise awareness amongst the local and international community. We have gained the trust of over 100,000 customers by offering the best services through advanced and innovative systems,” said Bin Shafar.

Bin Shafar stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between Empower and ASHRAE, which is the global sustainability partner of several district cooling companies. Bin Shafar also highlighted that Empower is keen on taking part and funding key projects that contributing to implement the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the most sustainable city in the world.

In 2013, Empower had sponsored the launch of the ‘District Cooling and Heating Guide’ published by ASHRAE. Empower was the sole cooling company to contribute supplemental funding that enabled ASHRAE to develop the guide, making it the most respected for specialists in the heating and coolingsector all over the world.

Empower has more than 1,090 buildings that are using district cooling services, catering to more than 100,000 customers. The company operates more than 1.43 Million Refrigeration Tons (RT), providing environmentally friendly district cooling services to large-scale real estate developments, such as Deira Waterfront, Bluewaters, Jumeirah Group, Business Bay, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai International Financial Centre, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Ibn Battuta Mall, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai World Trade Centre Residences and Dubai Design District, amongst others.