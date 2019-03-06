Empower Stresses the Importance of Women Empowerment

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, stressed on the occasion of International Women's Day, the leading role played by women in all aspects. International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year, and it is being held under the slogan ‘Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change’ in this year. The objective of this initiative is to find innovative ways to promote gender equality and women empowerment, especially in the areas of social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure, to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals across the world.

Since its establishment, Empower has acknowledged the importance of empowering women and harnessing their skills and capabilities to achieve excellence in the organisation, as well as to ensure happiness in the community. Women represent half of the society, and following the approach of our wise leadership, Empower women are assigned to all departments and chairs leading positions and get involved in decision-making process, to share the company’s achievements and successes by the years.

“Since the establishment of the Union, UAE has recognised the important role that women play and their ability to work alongside men, to establish a strong state of equality between men and women in rights and duties, according to the constitution. The UAE’s wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has given Emirati women the status and respect that they deserve, and enabled them to access legislative areas, including executive and leadership positions as well,” said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“The UAE ranks first globally in the Women’s Respect Index, as a reflection of its laws, and reducing gender gap in the society. This is a qualitative achievement for us, as it reflects our respect and appreciation for women, according to the teachings of Islam,” added Bin Shafar.

