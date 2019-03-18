EPAA Hosts Global Meeting for Preserving Feline Species in the Arabian Peninsula – Day 1

During EAZA Workshop

In association with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA), the membership organization of the leading zoos and aquariums in Europe and the Middle East, The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) initiated Day 1 of the Felid Taxon Advisory Group (TAG) Mid-year Meeting, taking place from Friday the 8thof March until Sunday the 10thof March.

Taking place at the Breeding Centre for Endangered Arabian Wildlife, the workshop brings together European specialists tasked with the preservation and analysis of feline captive population management and conservation around the world and discuss practical and effective ways to preserve the feline species, especially those that are vulnerable, or in other words close to endangered.

H.E. Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, EPAA Chairperson, said, “In line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, we are very pleased to be supporting this important annual EAZA meeting, it is very important to preserve and protect wildlife in general, especially when you consider such indigenous specimens that are native to the region such as the Arabian leopard Asiatic cheetah, Asiatic caracal and sand cat.”

Day one of the event focused on detailed discussions and presentations relating to the management and conservation of the wide range of global small and medium sized cat species. . Members of the panel at the workshop discussed each species, talking about the current status of the species, the breeding registration, the population count, and the limiting factors based on habitat and any other external features.