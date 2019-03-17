Epson’s Latest A4 Business Inkjets Help Businesses Print More for Less

Both models are compatible with a wide-range of solutions and are built for user efficiency and document security, helping to improve internal workflows.

Epson has announced the launch of two new WorkForce Pro A4 RIPS models (Replaceable Ink Pack System), building on the success of the WF-C5000 series A4 business inkjet printers launched earlier. The 4-in-1 WF-C579RDTWFand single-function WF-C529RDTWprinters help increase productivity in the workplace and reduce environmental impact. They bring a very low total cost of ownership to businesses with high monthly print volume needs, making them ideal for managed print service contracts. A 60ipm single-pass duplex ADF scanner places the multifunction model at the high end of its business A4 segment, while the WFC529RDTW is one of the few A4 business single-function printers to offer secure, follow-me printing with Epson Print Admin.

Jeroen van Been, Director of Sales MEA, said: “High ink yields of up to 50,000 pages in black and 20,000 in colour, fast duplex scanning speeds, and a wide-range of workflow solutions for businesses make these powerhouses for offices. The high ink yields help keep costs low, delivering a competitive Total Cost of Ownership, while inkjet technology with fewer replacement parts, lowers the hidden costs of servicing and intervention.”

A smaller footprint makes it even easier to place these models in the office, or in space-critical locations, such as healthcare environments. Low energy use and a lack of ozone gas emissions help to boost their green credentials, while an increased durability see the duty cycle of these models increase to 240,000 pages versus the 150,000 of their predecessors.

A fast First Page Out Time (FPOT) of 4.8 seconds in black and 5.3 seconds in colour from ready mode, print speeds of up to 24ppm in colour and mono (ISO speed), and a fast duplex scan speed of 60ipm help to keep productivity high. Inkjet technology doesn't require heat, so there is no need to wait for the product to warm up, unlike with lasers. A maximum paper capacity of 1,330 sheets means less time spent refilling.

Both models are compatible with a wide-range of solutions and are built for user efficiency and document security, helping to improve internal workflows. Compatibility with ISVs using Epson Open Platform unlocks even more third-party software solutions from vendors such as PaperCut, Nuance, Y Soft and more. Businesses can take advantage of Epson’s own solutions too, such as Epson Print Admin, Document Capture Pro and Epson Device Admin.