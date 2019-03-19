EQUATE Launches ELEVATE a Groundbreaking Global Program to Support Employee Equality and Diversity

During the event

The EQUATE Group is taking employee equality and diversity to new heights, launching its “ELEVATE” program within the Group’s companies around the world and the community at large. The program is sponsored by EQUATE CEO and President Dr. Ramesh Ramachandran and endorsed by the EQUATE Management Team.

“ELEVATE” is part of EQUATE’s continued investment in its human capital as a driver for its sustainability strategy, which aligns with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the New Kuwait 2035 vision. . The launch was held on International Women’s Day March 8 and provided all global employees with the opportunity to recognize and celebrate of the women in their lives and the women of EQUATE.

Explaining the program’s goal, EQUATE Senior Executive for Corporate Communications & Government Affairs, Dr. Abeer Al-Omar, said: “At EQUATE, we are reaffirming out commitment to equality and diversity within our group and will be sharing our learnings with our communities. We aim to achieve our goals by identifying opportunities and encouraging a better understanding to the contribution of a sound diversity policy generates ideas, conversations, and can lead to greater mobility and prosperity in line with the overall business objectives.”

“ELEVATE” is another example of a program supported by the EQUATE Group that demonstrates its commitment to sustainability, partnering with public and private bodies, including employees, the society and customers in the fields of human development, environment, education, health, as well as public awareness.