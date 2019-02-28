Ericsson Artificial Intelligence and Automation Will Pave the Way to Future of Networks in Mobily

During the event

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) is rewriting the rules of network operations as Mobily launches the the next-generation of network services in Saudi Arabia. Powered by the recently launched Ericsson Operations Engine, Ericsson displayed three use cases based on intelligent operations (InSite), leveraging AI, automation and the power of data.

Ericsson’s early use case demonstrated how Mobily can achieve faster rollout of network services and manage growing network complexity with the introduction of 5G and IoT technologies – a first in Middle East and Africa.

The use cases target network operations pain points including anomaly detection to undercover hidden patterns of site problems; proactive detection of sleeping cells and network performance degradation, and information about probable cause for degradation.

"Mobily's vision is in line with the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030 by bringing advanced technologies that support digital transformation through our continuous investment in advanced networks that support artificial intelligence applications through existing collaboration with Ericsson, We at Mobily are working on the use of advanced technologies that highlight the role of the Kingdom as a center for innovation and progress. " Mobily's CEO, Ahmed Abu Doma, commented.

Rafiah Ibrahim, Head of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “As digitization is accelerating in the region, we are dedicated to support our partners with the latest advanced technologies and empower intelligent networks. This stems from our passion to drive efficiency within the Managed Services sphere, and we are committed to support Mobily in their network evolution journey to implement machine intelligence.”

This latest proof of concept builds upon Ericsson’s long-standing partnership with Mobily as part of a long-standing Networks Managed Services agreement – resulting in both companies’ efforts to enhance operational efficiency and excellence.