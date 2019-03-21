Ericsson Launches IoT and 5G University Competition in Egypt in Cooperation with the MCIT

Ericsson Launches IoT and 5G University Competition

Ericsson, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in Egypt, is organizing a competition on the use cases of 5G and IoT in the digital city. The competition aims to give young students and graduates in Egyptian universities and youth centers in the fields of communications, electronics and computer science the opportunity to develop 5G, helping in the Egyptian market based on the latest digital technologies, in addition to developing a special application on the Ericsson accelerator.

The competition will start this week in Ain Shams University. As part of the 21-week competition, 20 teams representing 15 teams from 4 universities including Cairo University, Ain Shams University, Alexandria University and University of Al Mina. In addition, there will be 5 teams from youth community centers from different cities in Egypt. Each team will have 3 to 5 members working during the competitive to be creative and develop their critical thinking skills, which will be evaluated by the judging panel.

Dr. Abeer Shakwair, Advisor to the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: "This competition comes within the framework of the Ministry's orientation to serve the Egyptian society and to transform into an inclusive society in partnership with various companies through its community responsibility. Community to ensure that they are integrated with university youth in the competition to develop their abilities and skills "

"Ericsson is a leader in the digital transformation to fifth generation technology," said Sameh Shoukry, Head of Ericsson Egypt. "There is an immediate need to develop critical talent in digital technology transfer not only in Egypt but also globally. For students who have a special vision for information and communication technology. In this competition, they are taking advantage of their leadership in innovation to enhance the talent that next generation technology needs in the near future. "

The competition will motivate the youth to come up with ideas about the fifth generation technology and Internet of Things to suit the needs of the Egyptian market, develop local talents and prepare them for future technologies. In addition, the initiative will be useful in developing business potential in Egypt.

At the end of the competition, three teams will win valuable prizes. Three of the teams will receive summer training at Ericsson Egypt. Another team will have a specially designed training at Ericsson. Another team will be awarded a special award by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Assistive Technology is based on the empowerment and empowerment of persons with disabilities through the Empowerment Competition.