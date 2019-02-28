Etihad Airways Announces New Seasonal Routes to Alexandria and Salalah

New seasonal flights to meet summer demand.

Etihad Airways has announced that it will launch new seasonal routes from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt, and Salalah, Oman, catering to strong demand during the summer peak. Both flights will operate four times per week throughout July and August 2019.

Alexandria, the second-largest city in Egypt, is known for its rich history and beautiful beaches which stretch along its Mediterranean coastline. Salalah, known for its natural beauty and culture, is also particularly popular during these months with those looking to enjoy and experience the region’s unique Khareef, or green season. Both destinations attract large numbers of visitors during the summer months.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to offer our guests new choices of holiday destinations during the summer months. Alexandria and Salalah are popular destinations for residents in the UAE, and from further afield. Whether they’re looking to spend time with family or friends over the summer holidays, or planning to visit the stunning southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula during Khareef, we are sure that our guests will enjoy all that these new destinations have to offer.”

With the addition of these seasonal destinations, the airline will operate a total of 32 flights per week to Egypt, 28 flights to Cairo and four to Alexandria. The airline will operate a total of 25 flights per week to Oman with 21 weekly flights to Muscat and four to Salalah.

Timetable: Abu Dhabi - Alexandria, effective 2 July 2019 – 31 August 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 660 Abu Dhabi 14:15 Alexandria 16:00 Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun Airbus A320 EY 661 Alexandria 16:50 Abu Dhabi 22:40 Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun Airbus A320

Note: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.

Timetable: Abu Dhabi - Salalah, effective 2 July 2019 – 31 August 2019

Flight Origin Departs Destination Arrives Frequency Aircraft EY 390 Abu Dhabi 08:05 Salalah 10:00 Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun Airbus A320 EY 391 Salalah 10:50 Abu Dhabi 12:40 Tues, Thurs, Sat, Sun Airbus A320

Note: All departures and arrivals are listed in local time.