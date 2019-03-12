Etihad Airways Engineering Expands Extensive Inhouse Capabilities With A350 MRO Services

The first A350 aircraft to arrive for maintenance in Abu Dhabi comes from the company’s long-term client, LATAM Airlines group, the leading airline group in Latin America.

Etihad Airways Engineering, the largest independent maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the Middle East, has announced the addition of Airbus A350 maintenance capabilities to its extensive inhouse portfolio.

Etihad Airways Engineering is part of the Airbus MRO Alliance and has emerged as a centre of excellence for the Airbus A380, having supported the A380 fleets of Etihad Airways and third-party customers in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Australia. The company continues to extend its coverage of major commercial aircraft types and has now received the landmark approval for Airbus A350 maintenance, awarded by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The first A350 aircraft to arrive for maintenance in Abu Dhabi comes from the company’s long-term client, LATAM Airlines group, the leading airline group in Latin America. The aircraft will undergo a heavy maintenance check and modifications as part of its routine maintenance program. The C-check will be followed by full stripping and painting of the aircraft in LATAM’s livery. The airline group is due to send additional A350 aircraft for scheduled maintenance in Abu Dhabi during the year.

Etihad Airways Engineering Chief Executive Officer Abdul Khaliq Saeed said: “Building on our position as a centre of excellence for the Boeing 787 and the Airbus A380, we are now ready to support the A350 fleets of our customers from around the world. Our A350 capability demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive aircraft maintenance and engineering solutions for all major aircraft types under one roof.

“Our investment in developing A350 maintenance capability recognises the growing global demand for service on this aircraft type forecast over the coming years. It is also a reflection of the trust and confidence that valued customers such as LATAM place in the expertise and workmanship of our multinational team at Etihad Airways Engineering”, continued Mr. Saeed.

Etihad Airways Engineering’s state-of-the-art facility is the largest independent commercial MRO facility in the Middle East, located adjacent to Abu Dhabi International Airport. Aircraft hangars at the facility cover approximately 66,000 sq metres, including 10,000 sq metres of aircraft painting facilities and a custom-designed hangar that can accommodate up to three Airbus A380 aircraft simultaneously. The company has successfully completed maintenance projects over the years for airlines across the world.