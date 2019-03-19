Etihad Aviation Group Promotes Career Programmes at UAE Careers-Dubai

Alia Alshaqqa, Etihad Airways Guest Service Agent, introducing the career programms to visitors at Etihad stand during the UAE Careers-Dubai.

Etihad Aviation Group will showcase career opportunities and UAE National employment programmes at the UAE Careers exhibition in Dubai this week. Etihad will continue its extensive 2019 recruitment drive at the exhibition, which takes place from 19 – 21 March at the Dubai world Trade Centre.

Etihad is looking to attract the highest calibre of UAE Nationals for a variety of dynamic employment opportunities within the diverse aviation group. The current recruitment campaign is focused on cadet pilots and aircraft mechanics as well as seeking talented candidates for its graduate and foundation development programmes.

Ibrahim Nasser, Chief Human Resources & Organisational Development Officer at Etihad Aviation Group said: “We are keen to attract and engage with talented Emirati youth and graduates to develop the aviation sector for the future. The aviation industry is one of the most dynamic and exciting employment sectors in the world, with staff benefitting from easy access to global travel, as well as an excellent working environment.

“Etihad remains committed to investing in young UAE nationals to prepare them for exciting careers in the aviation industry.”

Etihad’s cadet pilot programme opens in 2019, seeking Emirati candidates with high school diplomas. The two-year training programme is delivered by Etihad Aviation Training, one of the world’s leading flight training schools and graduates of the programme will join the ranks of Etihad’s pilots.

Job seekers may also be attracted to opportunities in the Aircraft Mechanic programmes which prepares UAE Nationals with high school diplomas to become aircraft mechanics and follow a career path to become Aircraft Technicians. The two-year programme features workshop rotations, heavy maintenance and the opportunity to focus on a mechanical engineering specialism.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the chance to learn more about the Foundation programme which consists of a combination of classroom training and experiential learning over an 18-month period to take positions in Etihad’s corporate functions, as well as the Graduate Officer scheme, a 12-month programme developing specific skills in various roles across the Etihad Aviation Group.

The four programmes are designed to address Etihad’s various business needs while at the same time prepare a cadre of talented UAE nationals for future careers in the aviation industry.

Etihad Aviation Group’s respected UAE National Training programme has hosted more than 3000 since the programme was launched in 2007.

The UAE Careers-Dubai exhibition enables talented UAE nationals in all fields to come face-to-face with recruiters and hiring managers from leading employers. Careers-Dubai is designed to expose job seekers to a wide range of training and career opportunities.